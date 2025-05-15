Vascular Institute provides breakthrough knee pain treatment Published 12:47 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Chronic knee pain can be a debilitating condition, making everyday tasks like walking, standing, or even sleeping a challenge. Many individuals with severe knee pain due to degenerative arthritis are often left with limited treatment options—until now. The Vascular Institute, with a convenient office in Oxford, MS, is bringing cutting-edge care to North Mississippi with Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE), a revolutionary, minimally invasive solution for knee pain relief.

What is Genicular Artery Embolization (GAE)?

Email newsletter signup

GAE is an advanced, non-surgical procedure designed to reduce knee pain by targeting the blood supply to inflamed knee tissues. According to Dr. Daniel Alterman, one of the vascular surgeons at the Vascular Institute,

“GAE is a game-changer for patients struggling with chronic knee pain. By reducing inflammation at the source, we can provide substantial relief without major surgery.”

The procedure involves inserting a tiny catheter into the genicular artery, through which microscopic beads are injected to block abnormal blood vessels that contribute to pain and inflammation. By restoring normal blood flow and eliminating pain signals, patients experience significant and lasting relief—without the need for invasive surgery.

Who Can Benefit from GAE?

GAE is ideal for individuals suffering from chronic knee pain due to severe arthritis, especially those who have not found relief through traditional treatments such as pain medications, steroid injections, or physical therapy. It is also an excellent alternative for patients who are not yet ready for or eligible for total knee replacement surgery.

Dr. Alterman emphasizes the importance of this treatment option, noting,

“Many of our patients come to us after exhausting all other options. GAE offers a minimally invasive approach that helps them regain mobility and improve their quality of life.”

Clinical studies indicate that up to 85% of patients experience significant pain relief lasting between one to three years following the procedure.

The Benefits of GAE

Minimally Invasive: No surgical incisions, no extensive recovery time, and minimal risk of complications.

Precise Targeting: GAE directly addresses the source of knee pain by reducing inflammation at its root cause.

Outpatient Procedure: Patients return home the same day, making recovery fast and convenient.

Reduced Pain & Inflammation: Significant pain reduction and improved mobility lasting up to 1-3 years enhance overall quality of life.

Experience Advanced Care at the Vascular Institute

The Vascular Institute is the largest group of board-certified vascular surgeons in the Mid-South, specializing in both minimally invasive procedures and open surgery. With 11 locations across Tennessee, Mississippi, and Arkansas, they provide expert care for a wide range of vascular conditions.

For more information about GAE or to schedule a consultation at one of their locations, visit their website at www.vvisouth.com or contact them directly at 901-390-2930. Follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn @thevascularinstitute