Oxford earns six nominations in Best of Mississippi Travel survey Published 12:33 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Oxford and its community partners have been nominated in six categories for Mississippi Magazine’s 2025 Best of Mississippi Travel ballot, according to Visit Oxford.

Voting is open here now through June 15. Readers across the country can vote for Oxford in the following categories:

Attractions

Spring Festival – Double Decker Arts Festival

Historic Destination – William Faulkner’s Rowan Oak

Getaways

Culinary Experience – Oxford

Downtown Shopping – Oxford

Family Getaway – Oxford

Girlfriend’s Getaway – Oxford

“We are thrilled to see Oxford recognized in such an array of categories by readers across our state,” said Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford MS. “These nominations reflect the wide range of experiences Oxford has to offer all kinds of travelers, from top tier dining and shopping to historic preservation.”

Nominees for all 35 categories are chosen by readers supporting their favorite destinations and attractions in the Magnolia State.

Mississippi Magazine serves as the state’s premier lifestyle publication, celebrating the positive aspects of the Magnolia State with readers who love the Southern way of life.

Winners will be announced in the September/October Best of Travel Issue of Mississippi Magazine.