Live music returns to The Coop Published 3:05 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

Live music returns this weekend to The Coop, the popular fourth-floor terrace and lounge at The Graduate Hotel located on the Square.

The Coop’s trademark craft cocktails, Southern classics, and stunning view of downtown Oxford can now be enjoyed along with some of the best in local country, folk, blues, and rock, with the ongoing music series that kicked off in early March.

On Friday, May 16, talented Memphis composer and multi-instrumentalist J.D. Westmoreland returns, as well as local country-bluesman Davis Coen on Saturday night.

Other upcoming acts include St. Louis, MO-native, singer-songwriter Deion James, as well as Laila Dinisco, who will play a Sunday brunch set on the 25th.

“I was so excited to get the call to start up ‘Live at The Coop,” said Mark Parsell, Event Promoter at South Main Sounds, and president of the Memphis Songwriters Association, who partnered with The Coop for the series. “It gives us a chance to showcase local musicians, and bring in acts from the Memphis area and beyond.”

Friday and Saturday music runs from 8 to 10 p.m., and Sundays, 3 to 5 pm. Admission is free.