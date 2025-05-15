Car Show on the Square this Weekend Published 1:53 pm Thursday, May 15, 2025

By Galen Holley

Car show enthusiasts comprise a special subculture, kind of like bikers and people who attend ComiCons. As a college town, Oxford enthusiastically welcomes those connoisseurs, and car folk will be in their element at Destination Oxford, a car show taking place Saturday, May 17, from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m., on the north side of the Oxford Square.

Registration for one car is $30, and $20 for each additional car. It’s free to walk around and look.

Organizers of Destination Oxford are expecting dozens of show-worthy automobiles for this, their eleventh go-round. The lineup will include classic and contemporary automobiles, and the commingling of old-fashioned expertise and good-natured camaraderie should make for a fun time for all.

Organizer Jason Plunk said that nostalgia and father-son bonding are woven into the fabric of the event.

“People just love to look at these beautiful cars, and even casual joggers, in the morning, will stop and admire,” said Plunk. “Car people and gear-heads might simply want to chat, or they might have a mechanical issue with their own restoration and need advice, and that’s all part of the experience,” said Plunk.

Prizes will be given to attendees, including a piece from Satterfield Pottery, as well as free water bottles courtesy of NAPA. Entertainment will be offered on the main stage, provided by CB’s Customs. The stage will be directly across from the Chevron station on the corner of North Lamar Blvd. and Jefferson Ave. Local country-Western favorite Haggard Collins will play the tunes.

One special opportunity to support the community is a 50/50 raffle, which will benefit the Pregnancy Center of Oxford.

No food trucks will be present. Plunk said event organizers wanted to honor local restaurants and encourage car show attendees to enjoy Oxford’s culinary landscape.

(Car entries should sign in at the main stage. For more information call Jason Plunk at 662-832-9933 or carshow38655@gmail.com )