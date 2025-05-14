Woman faces felony intimidation charges

Published 7:45 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Staff Report

Brianna Ward

An Oxford woman was arrested recently for allegedly trying to bribe a witness and intimidating a judge.

On April 29, a detective with the Oxford Police Department was informed that Brianna Ward, 25, of Oxford, was offering money to a witness to lie about a pending case against Ward.

Ward was charged with intimidating a witness.

On May 1, it was reported that Ward was allegedly making statements toward a judge handling her case. She was charged with intimidating a judge.

She was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

