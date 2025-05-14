Regents captures tennis title Published 11:17 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The Regents School of Oxford tennis team has wrapped up an incredible season, finishing regular season play with a 6-1 record and remaining undefeated in both district play and North 3A competition. Their only loss came at the hands of Westminster Academy of Memphis.

Following their dominant regular season, the Lions went on to capture both the girls’ and boys’ district tournament titles, as well as the North State championship.

At the North State Tournament held April 24 in Tunica, every competing Regents player either won their bracket or finished second among five to six competing schools, securing their spot in the MAIS 3A State Tournament.

Email newsletter signup

Regents School of Oxford had an outstanding showing at the 3A MAIS State Tennis Tournament held on Wednesday, April 30, in Ridgeland. The girls’ team captured the State Championship title, while the boys’ team tied for third place overall, marking a successful day of competition for the program.

Among the highlights, Annalee Rogers, an 8th grader, won the state title at Girls #1 Singles, and 6th grader Caroline Kiame took home the title at Girls #2 Singles. Cate Callicutt and Annie Perry competed in Girls #1 Doubles, while Elaina Wood and Caroline Turner played in Girls #2 Doubles and finished as state finalists.

On the boys’ side, the #2 Doubles team of Anders Griffin and Hardin Sharkey advanced to the finals. Ian Yates represented the team in Boys #1 Singles, with William Reed competing at Boys #2 Singles. The #1 Doubles team of Swinton White and Harrison Yow also delivered a strong performance, contributing to the boys’ third-place finish.

First-year mother/daughter coaching duo Rachel and Kendall Causey said: “It’s been a joy to coach these amazing kids and watch them improve both their level of play and enthusiasm for the game. The future looks bright for Lions tennis.”