Regents advances to State Championship series Published 11:08 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Staff Report

Wade Hill drove in four runs on three hits to lead Regents School past the Tunica Academy Blue Devils 8-4 on Friday (May 9) and claim the MAIS North Half championship.

With the win the Lions advanced to the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools 3A state championship. Regents will play Prairie View Academy in the championship series this week.

Prairie View (Bastrop, LA) advanced to the MAIS finals with a win over Newton Academy in the South Half series.

The Lions opened the scoring in the top with two doubles from Hill and Henry Edwards. Jayce Wright also hit a solo home run to left field in the top of the seventh for the Lions

Hill was the starting pitcher for Regents, allowing three hits and four runs (three earned) over four innings, while striking out six and walking five.

Wright tossed three innings of no-run innings for the Lions. The reliever surrendered one hit, striking out two and walking two.

Regents tallied 11 hits in the game. Zach Paul and Hayes Leach each collected multiple hits for the Lions. Leach stole two bases. Regents had five stolen bases and turned two double plays in the game.