Property Transfers Published 10:53 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Property transfers between May 5-9, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery Clerk:

South Grove, LLC to Carroll McLeod, Unit 1099, South Grove Condominiums.

South Grove, LLC to Traci Napolitano, et al., Unit 1098, South Grove Condominiums.

North Lamar Constructions, LLC to Lofton and Mary Monteith, Lot 111, The Lamar Subdivision.

Henry and Katherine Stubbs to 2026 Philippians Revocable Living Trust Agreement, Lot 5, Sanders Valley Subdivision.

Joseph and Lauren Raper to Robert and Lucy Schultze, Lot 26, East Wind Estates.

Jo Ester Brassell to Tyrone Garrett, A parcel in Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Molly Barr 124, LLC to Massimo Ferris, et al., Unit 507, The Bluffs East.

Blake Rusch to William and Barbara Warren, Southeast Quarter of Section 25, Township 9 South, Range 4 West.

Hilda Lutz, et al. to Douglas and Pannell, Two tracts of land in Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Robert and Jessica Cole to Brian and Molly Holladay, Southwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Peter and Sue Keyes to Michael and Jessica Rodgers, Unit 5102, Fairmont Condominiums.

Andrew and Dakota Robertson to Mariela Goodman, et al., Lot 25, Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Witt Long Builders, LLC to Robert and Debra Myers, Lot 103, The Highlands Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Cathy Feltenstein, Unit 1096, South Grove Condominiums.

South Grove, LLC to Stephen and Kelli Lynn Walden, Unit 1094, South Grove Condominiums.

Ken and Leah Hanks to Sherwin Haynie and Scott Fricker, A fraction of Section 3, Township 7 South, Range 3 West, Abbeville.

Frances McGonagill to David and Linda Rikard, 1 acre in Section 27, Township 7, Range 4 West.

Stephen and Kelli Lynn Walden to Select Rentals, LLC, Unit 1094, South Grove Condominiums.

Todd and Mary Wade to SBC2-J, LLC, Lots 39 and 40, The Highlands Subdivision.

Briscoe and Sons Farms to Michael and Lori Gooch, Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

ACS Properties, LLC to Christy Stransky, Lot 15, The Lamar Subdivision.

514 Jackson, LLC to Todd Rapp, Unit 101, 514 Jackson Condominiums.

Eddie Potts, et al. to Kelly Potts Neal, Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 7 South, Range 1 West.

Mark Kelley to Tabitha and Kendall White, Fraction of Section 14, Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Jeffrey and Tracey Sutton to Stephen Paul Smith, Lot 282, Wellsgate.

Jessie Braziel to Loretta Sims, A 0.036-acre tract and a 0.50-acre tract in Section 1, Township 8, Range 4 West.

Michael and Alicia Miller to Whitey and Mary Pannell, Part of Section 35, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

Sophia and Perry Ivy to Darnell and Donna Driver, Northwest Quarter of Section 3, Township 9, Range 1.

Desmond and Leila Brown to Elmer Fox, A fraction of Section 27, Township 8, Range 5.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to Bryan and Karen Gray, Unit 430, The Crossing at Oxford Commons.

Merion Development, LLC to Spencer Day and Mary Margaret Wamble, Lot 28, Merion Subdivision.

Mitulkumar Patel to Anne-Michelle and Andew Moore, Unit 1, The Enclave.

C&C Real Estate, LLC to Keith Boutwell, Lot 6, Aspen Ridge.

South Grove, LLC to Melanie and Aaron Fricke, Unit 1104, South Grove Condominiums.

David and Elizabeth Holman to CBR Holdings, LLC, Unit 4B, The Enclave.

Charles and Stephanie Shamburger to The Shamrock Group, LLC, Unit 125, Oxford Square Townhomes.

George and Braden Sheldon to Saw Shack, LLC, A fraction of Section 23, Township 8, Range 5.

South Grove, LLC to Brian and Michelle Van Horn, Unit 1113, South Grove.

Dennie and Gina Weaver to Collin Morgan and Hana Anderson, Lot 5, Shelbi’s Place.