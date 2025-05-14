Oxford woman arrested on felony malicious mischief charge Published 7:39 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

An Oxford woman was charged with felony malicious mischief.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on May 5, officers responded to Oxford Middle School for a report of damage to a vehicle.

They determined that more than $3,000 worth of damage was done to the alleged victim’s vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Kamesha Draper, 31, of Oxford, who was arrested on May 9 and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.