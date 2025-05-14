Oxford woman arrested on felony malicious mischief charge

Published 7:39 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Staff Report

Kamesha Draper

An Oxford woman was charged with felony malicious mischief.

According to the Oxford Police Department, on May 5, officers responded to Oxford Middle School for a report of damage to a vehicle.

They determined that more than $3,000 worth of damage was done to the alleged victim’s vehicle.

A warrant was issued for Kamesha Draper, 31, of Oxford, who was arrested on May 9 and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

