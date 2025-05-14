Egg Bowl set for Black Friday Published 10:43 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

The 2025 Battle for the Golden Egg against Mississippi State will take place on the Friday after Thanksgiving in Starkville.

The game will have an 11 a.m. Kick-off time.

This will be the second consecutive season the Rebels and Bulldogs will square off on a Friday, the sixth total Friday contest between the two schools alongside games in 1916, 1921, 2007, 2008 and last season’s 26-14 Ole Miss victory in Oxford.

Email newsletter signup

The 2025 season will mark the 122nd meeting between Ole Miss and Mississippi State, which stands as one of the nation’s most-played rivalries.

The Rebels hold a 66-47-6 advantage all-time (after vacated and forfeited wins), and the 2025 edition will also be the 98th Battle for the Golden Egg, which Ole Miss also leads 60-30-5 since the trophy’s introduction in 1927.

TV network, as well as details on the remainder of the 2025 Ole Miss football schedule, will be released at a later date.