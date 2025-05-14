Batesville man charged with armed robbery Published 7:52 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

A Batesville man was arrested and charged with armed robbery by the Oxford Police Department.

On May 4, OPD responded to a hotel on Jackson Avenue in regard to a robbery that involved a firearm. The suspect, later identified as Mardrekis Porter, 28, of Batesville, had fled the scene.

He was found a short time later hiding in the bathroom of a local business. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Email newsletter signup

He was denied bond due to being out on parole and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.