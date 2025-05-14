Batesville man charged with armed robbery

Published 7:52 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Staff Report

Mardrekis Porter

A Batesville man was arrested and charged with armed robbery by the Oxford Police Department.

On May 4, OPD responded to a hotel on Jackson Avenue in regard to a robbery that involved a firearm. The suspect, later identified as Mardrekis Porter, 28, of Batesville, had fled the scene.

He was found a short time later hiding in the bathroom of a local business. He was arrested and booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Email newsletter signup

He was denied bond due to being out on parole and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

More Crime

Woman faces felony intimidation charges

Oxford woman arrested on felony malicious mischief charge

Man sentenced in death of 1-year-old child

Kentucky man arrested by OPD for felony shoplifting

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Polls

    How did you celebrate Thanksgiving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...