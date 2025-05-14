Baptist receives patient experience award Published 2:52 pm Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi is a recipient of the Healthgrades 2025 Patient Experience Award.

This award recognizes hospitals that excel at providing top-quality care while ensuring a positive experience for patients. This year’s recipients represent the top 15% of hospitals in the country for patient experience.

“Baptist North Mississippi is honored to receive the 2025 Patient Experience Award for providing positive patient experiences and exceptional care,” said Brian Welton, CEO and administrator of Baptist North Mississippi. “Every member of our staff, including our providers, is dedicated to providing the best care for patients and their families.”

Email newsletter signup

Healthgrades also named Baptist North Mississippi one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals for 2025, placing it among the top 5% of hospitals for clinical excellence. Only 10 hospitals earned Outstanding Patient Experience, Patient Safety Excellence and America’s Best Hospitals distinctions for 2025.

“Hospital quality, including patient experience, should always be considered when choosing where to receive care,” said Debra Gradick, MD, FACEP, senior physician consultant at Healthgrades. “Healthgrades’ Outstanding Patient Experience Award highlights hospitals that prioritize patient experience and consistently achieve exceptional results. Our goal is to help patients feel heard, confident and assured of receiving the best possible care.”

For this annual analysis, Healthgrades evaluated Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems patient survey data with a focus on 10 key patient experience measures. Recipients of the 2025 Outstanding Patient Experience Award earned the highest overall experience scores, reflecting a commitment to prioritizing positive person-centered care.

As part of the 2025 analysis, Healthgrades identified three patient experience areas that best predict a patient’s likelihood to recommend a hospital to friends and family: doctor communication, nurse communication and clear communication about care when discharged.

View the full Outstanding Patient Experience Award recipient list and methodology on health. For more information on how Healthgrades rates hospital quality, see the complete award methodologies.

For more information, call 662-636-1000 or visit northmiss.baptistonline.