An easy spring dinner party Published 10:57 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

By Kara Kimbrough

It doesn’t take much to impress me. In fact, I’m often inspired by the simplest things.

Take a video I watched this week of a cookbook author preparing four simple items for a spring dinner party: a large green salad with homemade vinaigrette dressing; white bean salad with crunchy vegetables; dry-brined, roasted chicken and for dessert, a simple strawberry butter cake.

Email newsletter signup

Transfixed, I watched as she whisked the cake ingredients together in one bowl, then baked everything in a springform pan. It’s a dessert that can be baked the day before a party or special meal to save time as the meal is prepared.

For the meal, she coated chicken pieces with coarse salt and brined them overnight in the refrigerator. The day of her dinner party, she tossed a simple green salad with vinaigrette, then grated, chopped and sauteed vegetables for the white bean salad.

Continuing with the simplistic theme, she compiled a tray of appetizers that included sliced cheese and meat, pickles and olives. The bare table was simply set with two plain taper candles in glass holders, along with a milk glass vase of yellow daisies. Once the candles were lit, the stage was set for a casual evening filled with good food and fellowship.

End result: a tablescape and most importantly, dishes that are simple to make, yet create a delicious dinner that guests will long remember.

Here are recipes for similar dishes to the ones served at the “simple yet elegant” spring dinner party. Whether you’re expecting guests or just a regular night at home with family or, like the dinner party I witnessed, it will result in the perfect spring meal.

White Bean and Charred Bok Choy Salad

1 bunch bok choy, rinsed and patted dry

1 bell pepper, sliced and finely chopped

1 stalk celery, sliced and chopped

2 can white beans, drained

8 ounces feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup dill, finely chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for sauteing

Dressing:

⅓ cup olive oil

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ teaspoon Dijon mustard

¾ tablespoon honey, adjust to your sweetness preference

Pinch of salt and pepper

Remove stalk from bok choy and add leaves to skillet filled with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season with salt and pepper and saute, tossing frequently, until leaves are slightly charred and any excess water has cooked out, about 3-4 minutes. Once done, remove the charred leaves from the skillet, coarsely chop them and add to a large salad bowl.

Add remaining salad ingredients to the bowl. Mix together dressing. Pour dressing over salad and toss to combine. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes, preferable longer, before serving.

Dry-Brined Roast Chicken

6-8 chicken pieces (breasts, wings, drumsticks)

2 tablespoons coarse salt, more as needed

2 teaspoons grated orange zest

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Pat chicken thoroughly dry with paper towels. Place in a 9×13-inch baking dish. Mix salt, orange zest, rosemary, and thyme together in a small bowl; rub mixture all over chicken. Cover dish loosely with plastic wrap and refrigerate 1-3 days.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Remove plastic wrap and bake chicken in preheated oven until no longer pink at the bone and the juices run clear, 2-2-1/2 hours depending on size. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the thigh near the bone should read 165 degrees.

Strawberry Butter Cake

1 package strawberry cake mix

1/2 cup butter, melted

4 large eggs, divided

1 package (8-ounce) cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

3/4 cup chopped fresh strawberries

Powdered sugar for dusting

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9×3-inch round springform baking pan. (can also use a 9×13 pan)

In a large bowl, combine cake mix, butter, and 1 egg. Press mixture into bottom of prepared pan. In a separate large bowl, beat cream cheese and 3 eggs at medium speed with an electric mixer until smooth. Gradually beat in powdered sugar until combined. Stir in strawberries.

Pour mixture over cake mixture; bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until center is set and top is lightly browned.

Cool before cutting. Garnish with a dusting of powdered sugar.

Kara Kimbrough is a food and travel writer from Mississippi. Email her at kkprco@yahoo.com.