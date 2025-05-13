Visit Oxford celebrates industry growth during National Travel & Tourism Week Published 4:19 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Visit Oxford celebrated National Travel & Tourism Week – May 4 through 10 – with a series of daily activities to highlight the positive economic impact of tourism throughout Oxford and Lafayette County.

Based on data provided by Placer Labs for Fiscal Year 2024, 1.6 million visitors came to Oxford for a total of 15.5 million visits between October 2023 and September 2024, an increase of 4.8% year over year.

Visitor spending in 2023 contributed $528 million to the local economy, according to data provided by the MS Tourism Association. In FY24, travel increased from key markets including Nashville (28.9%), Houston (18.3%), Dallas (16.1%), and Atlanta (15.2%).

In FY24, more than 5,000 jobs throughout Lafayette County were directly supported by the travel and hospitality industry. Local consumption taxes in FY24 saw a 5% increase year over year for F&B Tax and a 16% increase year over year for lodging tax.

“We are grateful to our community for the remarkable growth we experienced in the past year,” said Kinney Ferris, executive director of Visit Oxford. “From our hotel and restaurant partners to the residents and students who contribute to Oxford’s unique charm, every individual helps make this city a welcoming destination and plays a vital role in strengthening our tourism industry.”

The week kicked off on May 4 with the launch of a community-wide giveaway, which remained open throughout the week. The winner, selected on May 10, received a prize package that included a two-night stay at the Courtyard by Marriott, a gift card to Proud Larry’s and a gift bag of Oxford-themed merchandise.

In celebration of National Travel & Tourism Week, Visit Oxford encouraged residents to play tourist in their hometown on May 7 with complimentary entry to Rowan Oak, the historic home of author William Faulkner, courtesy of Visit Oxford, and a live performance by the Doo-Vays on the Visitor Center lawn on May 9.