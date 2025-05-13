Oxford’s award-winning Landscaping Camp to host grand finale Published 11:31 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

What began as a visionary seed in 2016 has blossomed into one of Oxford’s most beloved events.

The Landscaping Camp, launched by the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation, has brought garden enthusiasts from across the country to the University of Mississippi’s beautiful campus—and this year, it will celebrate its grand finale.

After eight years of growth and national attention, the 2025 Landscaping Camp on May 23-24, will be the final camp, marking the end of an era as Jeff McManus, the celebrated Director of Landscape Services at Ole Miss and cornerstone of the event, prepares to begin a new chapter at the University of Texas.

Email newsletter signup

“Jeff’s vision and leadership have shaped not only the Ole Miss campus but the entire experience of The Landscaping Camp,” said Rosie Vassallo, EDF representative and founder of the event. “It’s only fitting that we close this chapter with a celebration worthy of his legacy.”

The camp, launched in 2017, was created to showcase the University’s award-winning landscaping and attract those who appreciate Southern gardens and small-town hospitality. Each year, attendees have enjoyed expert-led seminars, behind-the-scenes tours, and the rare opportunity to walk through The Grove with the very team who designed it.

Since its inception, the event has sold out annually, welcoming over 400 guests from across the nation and generating measurable economic impact for Oxford. Hotels, restaurants, and local shops all benefit from the influx of attendees, demonstrating how tourism-based events can support long-term community growth.

In 2018, Landscaping Camp was honored with a PRAM (Public Relations Association of Mississippi) Award of Excellence in the Special Event Programs category.

The event’s success has been amplified by strong partnerships with the University of Mississippi, the city of Oxford, Visit Oxford, and a host of prominent media outlets. Coverage has appeared in: Veranda, Mississippi Magazine, Stages Mississippi Magazine, Garden and Gun, At Home Memphis & Mid South Magazine, Southern Lady Classics, Delta Magazine, Southern Home, Ideal Living, Desoto Exploring the South, Stroll Wellsgate, Oxford Living, Texas Monthly, the Mississippi Business Journal, Invitation Oxford, Oxford Magazine and The Oxford Eagle.

These collaborations, along with the generous support of numerous sponsors each year, have contributed to the event’s widespread recognition and enduring impact.

One hallmark of the camp has been the personal touch. Each speaker receives a custom painting by Vassallo, tailored to their topic and inspired by Oxford’s charm.

“It’s a small thank-you that becomes something lasting—and it often gets shared on social media, helping spread the word about our incredible town,” she said.

Beyond the event itself, the Landscaping Camp has become a case study in community-based economic development.

“People sometimes think economic development only means big business,” Vassallo said. “But it’s also about cultivating culture, supporting entrepreneurs, hosting events, and creating pride of place. That’s what this camp has done year after year.”

The emotional heart of the event can be traced back to its first year, when a camper left a note of thanks that Vassallo has never forgotten:

“What a wonderful weekend of pleasure and knowledge you have provided… Your attention to detail was evident in all we did and your generous, kind spirit was evident in all you did.” — Gwen Anderson, Jackson

The gesture moved her to tears.

“That $50 bill is still tucked inside the note,” Vassallo said. “I’ve never spent it—and never will. It reminds me why we do what we do.”

That moment became the inspiration for future camps—always striving to be better, more meaningful, and more welcoming.

Now, as Jeff McManus prepares for his next chapter at the University of Texas, the 2025 Landscaping Camp will be a celebration of all that’s been accomplished—and a heartfelt farewell to a chapter that’s brought beauty, joy, and connection to so many.

“I truly believe Oxford is more than a place—it’s a feeling,” said Vassallo. “And this camp has helped hundreds of people feel that, one weekend, one painting, and one unforgettable experience at a time.”

To learn more or reserve a spot for the final Landscaping Camp before it’s sold out, contact Rosie Vassallo at 662-234-4651.