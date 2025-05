Oxford Fire Department call report Published 12:32 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Oxford Fire Department responded to the following types of calls from May 4-11:

40 Fire Alarms

57 Medical/ EMS calls

Email newsletter signup

3 Assists

3 Elevator rescue

1 Gas leak

4 Powerline issues/Sparking due to limbs on Powerlines

108 Total Runs