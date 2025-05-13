Cousins Maine Lobster is bringing its famous lobster rolls to Oxford this Friday Published 12:40 pm Tuesday, May 13, 2025

Cousins Maine Lobster is bringing its famous lobster rolls to Oxford this Friday, with its Nashville food truck setting up shop at Home Depot from 12 to 7 p.m.

Known for serving up fresh, delicious Maine lobster across the U.S., Cousins Maine Lobster started in Los Angeles in 2012 after cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac turned their love for the food of their Maine childhood into a thriving business. Their big break came on Shark Tank, where they landed a $55,000 investment from Barbara Corcoran.

Now, the franchise operates trucks nationwide, including in Tennessee. Oxford residents can select “Nashville” as their preferred truck when ordering through the Cousins Maine Lobster mobile app.

App ordering opens at least an hour before each event, after the previous one wraps up. While mobile orders may sometimes be limited, customers are always welcome to order directly at the truck.

Payment is accepted by debit/credit card or Apple Pay only—no cash.

To view the menu and learn more, visit cousinsmainelobster.com.