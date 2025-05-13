Corps Foundation, Progressive adding life jacket support to help reduce drownings Published 10:22 am Tuesday, May 13, 2025

The Corps of Engineers Natural Resources Education Foundation recently announced that Progressive Insurance is providing significant support for life jackets to help reduce preventable drownings at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) lakes and river projects across the country.

The program includes more than 5,450 life jackets for adults that will be used at USACE life jacket loaner stations. The life jackets are being procured and distributed to USACE locations that have experienced the most water-related public recreation fatalities. The life jackets will be available for adults to borrow at no cost and return at the end of the day. They will be located at USACE-managed facilities that are accessible to boaters who may not be properly equipped.

“As the leader in boat insurance covering over 1.8 million watercraft, we want to make sure people are not only insured on the water, but also protected with the proper safety equipment,” said Rick Stern, boat product manager at Progressive. “Seeing the number of drownings that have happened in the last decade on waterways across the country, we are proud to work with The Corps Foundation to support the availability of life jackets that can help reduce these tragedies and allow communities to enjoy safer times on the water.”

Email newsletter signup

Adult-size U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets were distributed because USACE is one of the nation’s leading federal providers of outdoor and water-based recreation. According to USACE public recreation fatality statistics from the past ten years, 86% were 18 and older, 88% were male and 89% were not wearing a life jacket. This initiative aligns with Progressive’s dedication to supporting community safety and responsible boating practices, and with the USACE mission to safeguard public enjoyment of natural resources.

“We are grateful for Progressive’s generous support of this initiative,” said Greg Miller, chairperson of The Corps Foundation. “Their commitment to enhancing boater safety is invaluable as we work together to help protect visitors at U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lakes and river projects across the country.”

In addition to always wearing a life jacket when boating, boaters are encouraged to take other steps to ensure their safety on the water:

• Check the weather forecast and file a trip plan with family and friends.

• Be aware of your surroundings and know the weight capacity of your vessel.

• Maintain your boat and routinely check electrical, fuel, and auxiliary power systems.

• Don’t use intoxicants while boating—boating under the influence of alcohol or marijuana reduces reaction times and can lead to accidents.

For more boating safety information, please visit www.boatingsafety.info.