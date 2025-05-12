The Quiet Crisis: ICM is Oxford’s frontline against homelessness Published 9:04 am Monday, May 12, 2025

Since 1999, Interfaith Compassion Ministry has worked behind the scenes to meet the needs of Oxford and Lafayette County’s most vulnerable residents. Whether it’s a meal, a motel room or emergency rent, ICM is often the first and only place people can turn when crisis strikes.

From July to December 2024, ICM served more than 22,000 people, including 5,952 unduplicated homeless individuals, according to a mid-year report ICM submitted to the United Way. Among them were 2,659 local adults and 637 children, many of whom were experiencing housing insecurity due to eviction, job loss or domestic violence.

ICM also assisted over 3,600 indigent families (5,793 adults and 8,954 children), providing crucial support to keep them afloat.

“We need people in Oxford to realize we have a homeless problem here,” said Dr. Jim Rayner, chairman of ICM’s Board. “Most people just don’t see it. But these folks are struggling just to get to tomorrow. They come in because they’re two or three months behind on rent or utilities, and they’re about to be evicted. That’s when Lena steps in.”

Lena Wiley, ICM’s executive director, is known by name among local police and sheriff’s deputies.

“They call her when they find someone wandering or in crisis,” Rayner added. “She’s on speed dial. Lena finds them a place—sometimes it’s a motel, sometimes it’s a shelter in Tupelo or Memphis or with family in other states.”

In the last six months, ICM provided 850 nights of temporary shelter, 860 meals, 53 bus tickets for transients, and emergency items like beds, toiletries, and clothing.

“I don’t do anything here,” Wiley said. “God does it. He makes things happen.”

People like Michael, a 52-year-old lifelong Taylor resident, know that firsthand. He has custody of his two grandchildren and a stepdaughter with his wife. After losing his home in a fire in March of this year and undergoing both a stroke and open-heart surgery, he found support through ICM.

“If it weren’t for them, I don’t know what I’d do. I’ve been getting help for about two years,” he said. It’s a godsend. I hope people will donate to them so they can keep helping folks.”

ICM’s reach goes beyond homelessness. For many low-income families, it’s a critical lifeline when rent, utilities, or medical needs become unmanageable. In just six months, 2,489 families received rent or mortgage help—preventing homelessness in about 75% of those cases. Another 2,762 families were helped with utility bills, keeping lights and heat on during the most difficult times.

Julie, a 52-year-old grandmother, turned to ICM when she was granted custody of her three grandsons – 5, 10 and 11 – after their mother’s battle with addiction.

“I can’t find housing,” she said. “Everything low-income is full. A three-bedroom is $1,500 or more. I’m staying (with family), just praying something opens up. Miss Lena is trying to help me find something. She helps everybody she can. But they need help too.”

L.P.’s life was changed in an instant when a car crash in 2003 killed his wife and left him and his son permanently disabled. A former cotton-farmer from the Delta, JP said ICM has helped him several times since that fateful day. He said he never imagined he would be at the mercy of others.

“Pride can lead you to make bad decisions. When asked to give to those in need, I never gave as I should, and to pacify guilty conscience, I would use the thought, ‘Well, they could get out and make a living as I have … Don’t let it take a tragedy for you to become grounded in Godly goodness and Christ-like actions. Poverty is a vicious cycle, very similar to a whirlpool. If caught in it without a helping hand, you’re very likely to go down. Interfaith Compassion Ministries was that helping hand for me.”

ICM is funded mostly through donations from local churches, businesses, organizations and individuals and receives a local grant from the United Way of Oxford and Lafayette County.

With the lack of affordable housing in the Oxford area, the need is greater than ever.

Donations can be made online via PayPal or send a check to 1918 University Avenue, Oxford, MS 38655. For more information, visit ICM on Facebook, call 662-281-1002 or email lena_wiley@bellsouth.net.