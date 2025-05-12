Coach Yo to host Girls, Women empowerment summits Published 3:23 pm Monday, May 12, 2025

Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, commonly known as “Coach Yo,” is continuing her mission to uplift and inspire women and youth through her No Ceilings Foundation with two dynamic events this summer: the Girls Empowerment Summit and the Moms Empowerment Summit.

Both summits will take place on Saturday, May 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Central Elementary School, offering a day of inspiration, connection and growth for local girls and their mothers.

The Girls Empowerment Summit is designed especially for rising 3rd–8th grade girls, providing a safe and fun space to build confidence, develop leadership skills, and make new friends.

With hands-on breakout sessions, engaging speakers, and a provided lunch, participants will leave feeling empowered and equipped to shine in every area of life.

Meanwhile, moms will be treated to a much-needed day of rejuvenation and encouragement at the Moms Empowerment Summit. The event will feature keynote speakers, yoga sessions, breakout discussions, and a complimentary lunch—all curated to pour into women at every stage of motherhood.

These events reflect the broader mission of Coach Yo’s No Ceilings Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization she founded following the devastation of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019.

Originally created for disaster relief, the foundation now focuses on providing support through education and sports for women and youth in both the United States and the Bahamas.

Past foundation initiatives include Back 2 School giveaways, free basketball clinics, and youth workshops, primarily serving students in grades K–6.

Coach Yo, who became the head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels women’s basketball team in 2018, continues to use her platform to empower the next generation on and off the court.

Registration is open now at https://coach-yo.com/events. Space is limited, so early sign-up is encouraged.