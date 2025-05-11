A.J. Brown advises new class of Rebel alumni ‘The playbook is yours’ Published 9:23 am Sunday, May 11, 2025

By Marisa C. Atkinson

UM communications

With the shift of tassels and a familiar rousing refrain, the University of Mississippi graduated more than 5,500 students at its 172nd Commencement exercises Saturday (May 10) morning in a packed Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Early-morning showers moved the ceremonies indoors, but the Pavilion was packed with smiling faces and excitement. Before an overflow ocean of navy gowns, Chancellor Glenn Boyce assured the Class of 2025 and their loved ones that they are ready to build legacies of excellence.

“You are poised to contribute to the world in meaningful ways,” he said. “Your education and experience at the University of Mississippi have prepared you to live a life full of purpose.

“As you go forward in life, I know you will be outstanding and passionate ambassadors for Ole Miss through your example, continuing your trajectory of accomplishment and fulfilling your dreams in the process.”

It has been said that “one never graduates from Ole Miss.” Super Bowl champion, philanthropist and former Ole Miss standout wide receiver A.J. Brown lived that saying when he returned to the “spot that ever calls” as Commencement speaker.

Brown has faced off against some of the most fearsome linebackers and safeties in both the SEC and NFL, and he’s competed on football’s biggest stage. Still, he told the graduates that delivering the keynote speech was intense.

“Standing here, trying to impress your grandma, your professors and your group chat all at once – this might be the real pressure,” he said.

As the “offensive coordinator” of the ceremonies, Brown shared his story of disappointment when he was traded from the Tennessee Titans to the Philadelphia Eagles. But he trusted God’s timing, and that disappointment turned into a blessing.

A graduate hints about her career plans with a decorated mortarboard. The university conferred degrees to more than 5,500 graduates Saturday (May 10).

He coached those in the crowd to do the same, encouraging graduates to become the play-callers instead of the players in their game of life.

“You’re stepping into a new season,” he said. “You’re holding the ball. Ole Miss gave you the playbook. Now it’s your job to call the plays and lead the drive.”

Likening the graduates as their own operation and brand, Brown offered that their habits equaled investments, and that no one can rescue or build success for them – except them.

“Success isn’t owned,” he said. “It’s rented – and rent is due every single day,” he said.

Every day, you’re either investing in your purpose or wasting it, he said.

Brown emboldened graduates to stay focused on their future and be their own playmakers with three simple rules:

Run your own route. Comparison kills potential faster than failure ever could.

Watch film on Self-awareness is a form of leadership.

Think bigger than today. Real greatness is built when nobody’s watching.

Heeding Brown’s words, many graduates already have the next steps of their future planned.

First-generation college student Madison Greene was excited for the day and about earning her bachelor’s degree in biological science.

“It feels surreal,” the Owings, Maryland native said. “I don’t have the words to say what this university has done for me and setting me up for my future.

“It’s an unreal community here and I’ll be forever grateful.”

Greene plans to continue her studies at Ole Miss to pursue a doctorate in biology.

Her parents, Kerri and James Green, brought plenty of tissues to capture their tears of pride.

“It’s been amazing to watch her chase her dreams,” Kerri Greene said.

“I am so proud of her journey,” James Greene said. “The fact that she was 15 hours away was gut-wrenching as a dad. But she has made a home here.

“It’s been the greatest ride of our lives. Thank everybody at this university for everything they do for every parent, every student, every sibling, everything. This is the greatest university, period.”

Army veteran Maxwell Hennin, from Camp Point, Illinois, graduated with a degree in business. Hennin has a job as a project manager lined up in Panama City, Florida.

“My time at Ole Miss was just awesome,” he said. “I met the love of my life, served on the Student Veterans Association board and had a good time.”

Jaden Ganga, a Patterson School of Accountancy graduate from Memphis, Tennessee, was ready for Commencement, even though some of his friends told him they were not. He will continue his education at Ole Miss in the master’s program for accountancy and data analytics.

“I was ready to walk,” he said. “It’s another step. I love progressing. So, this is a form of progression for me and achievement.”

Deans from each school on campus presented candidates for graduation, graduates moved tassels and Rebels were ready to move forward and “march to fame,” but Provost Noel Wilkin presented them with one last, familiar question:

“Are you ready?”