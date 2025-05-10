Regional News: Holly Spring woman killed in one-vehicle crash Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

A Holly Springs woman died when her vehicle hit a tree.

On Friday at approximately 6:22 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 311 in Marshall County.

A 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Ebony C. Seldon, 20, of Holly Springs, was traveling north on Highway 311 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Seldon sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A minor passenger in the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.