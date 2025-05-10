Regional News: Holly Spring woman killed in one-vehicle crash

Published 11:00 am Saturday, May 10, 2025

By Staff Report

A Holly Springs woman died when her vehicle hit a tree.

On Friday at approximately 6:22 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 311 in Marshall County.

A 2005 Toyota Scion driven by Ebony C. Seldon, 20, of Holly Springs, was traveling north on Highway 311 when the vehicle left the roadway and collided with a tree.

Email newsletter signup

Seldon sustained fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A minor passenger in the Toyota was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

More News

FNB Water Valley welcomes new VP Market Manager

City considers phasing out speed humps

Professor reflects on slection of first American Pope

City looking for firms to create Parks and Trails Master Plan

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Polls

    How did you celebrate Thanksgiving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...