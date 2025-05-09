World Championship Old-Time Piano Contest slated for Memorial Day Weekend in Oxford Published 12:06 pm Friday, May 9, 2025

Since its inception as a fundraiser for the Monticello, IL Railway Museum in 1975, the World Championship Old-Time Piano Playing Contest has hosted more than 1,200 piano contestants from across the U.S. and abroad.

Held annually to coincide with Memorial Day weekend, this event boasts the largest, most comprehensive competitive events for pianists steeped in the musical genres of ragtime, traditional jazz and blues.

Contestants of all ages will be converging on Oxford to vie for trophies and cash prizes at the University of Mississippi, the Contest’s home since 2016.

The event will be emceed by founder Ted Lemen.

There are four primary contests: A New Rag Contest for aspiring composers premiering new ragtime compositions; the Junior Division featuring pianists ages 18 and under; the Regular Division for the seasoned performers; and the Senior Division for those pianists over 60 years of age.

Special guests this year include Steinway artist Richard Dowling; Sue Keller, director of the Cape Cod Ragtime Festival; three-time champion Paul Orsi; and the only four-time champion, Adam Swanson, who has performed at music festivals worldwide and serves as co-emcee for the event.

In addition to the contests, there are presentations, a catered luncheon with live music, a Silent Movie Luncheon, a youth master class and after-hours events each evening featuring lots of pianists.

The exclusive off-campus venue this year is indoors at The Old Henry, located on the Oxford Square at the corner of Jackson Ave. and 10th Street.

Admission is by cover charge.

To capture the flavor of this event, visit the Old-Time Piano YouTube Channel for past performances.

All-event tickets, day passes and individual event tickets are available for purchase online from the event website and at the door, as space permits.

Visit www.oldtimepianocontest.com to purchase tickets for this year’s World Championship.

Questions can be directed to the artistic director Ian Hominick, at 662-801-2251 or oldtimepianocontest@olemiss.edu.