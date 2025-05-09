Trees can make a landscape more beautiful and healthier Published 8:08 am Friday, May 9, 2025

“One decent-sized tree can generate the oxygen to support a family of four. Without them, there is no us,” says Lewis Blackwell in his book “The Life and Love of Trees.”

The oxygen-generating power of a tree is in itself sufficient reason for planting one, but if you need another reason, consider the impact of trees in the landscape. A good landscape plan consists of many elements but probably the most important aspect is the placement of trees.

Some homeowners are lucky and have their homes sited in areas where the trees seem to have been naturally placed. However, those who live in newer subdivisions where all of the trees were removed prior to development are challenged to incorporate trees back into the landscapes. Adding trees back will not only improve the appearance of a property but will also increase its value.

Trees can be used in many ways in the home landscape. Deciduous trees such as oaks, maples, ginkgos, and many others can provide shade in the summer, which helps to reduce the cooling costs. These trees will lose their leaves in the winter, allowing the sun to provide some heat to the home. Evergreens like cryptomerias, cedars, arborvitae, and some magnolias can provide wind protection for the house and outdoor living spaces as well as year-round privacy and beauty.

Trees can be used to define a framework for the house and give a sense of scale on a property, to soften architecture, and frame views from the house. Accent trees are often featured in the home landscape to define a certain portion of the property. Trees in the landscape are critical for homeowners who want to attract wildlife, birds, or butterflies to their property.

A number of factors influence the selection of trees for the home landscape. Considerations such as exposure, drainage, location of utilities, size of the lot and style of the house are some of them. One of the most important things to consider is the mature size of the tree. It’s very important trees have adequate room to grow (both the above-ground portion and the root structure) without infringing on the house or the neighboring lots. Deciduous or evergreen is another factor to consider with each having its advantages and disadvantages.

The deciduous trees provide wonderful shade in the summer and fabulous color in autumn, but they also increase the homeowner’s workload when the leaves fall. Evergreens provide a stable background year-round and are wonderfully low maintenance. A combination of the two types is probably the best way to go for most home landscapes.

Homeowners can find a great deal of information and guidance on the selection of trees at http://msucares.com.

Once a homeowner has selected a tree (or trees!), it’s on to the pleasant task of planting. In our area, the best time to plant trees is between November and February. This will give them time to get established before the hot days of summer arrive. Following a few basic steps in planting will ensure the tree gets off to the best possible start.

“High and wide” is a good rule to remember in planting both trees and shrubs in Lafayette County. This means the planting hole should be at least twice as wide as the root ball and just deep enough to allow the root flare to rest 1-2 inches above the finished grade. It’s important the tree is well watered for that first year as its getting established.

Trees provide more than just property enhancement and curb appeal. In a recent article in The Washington Post, Niko Kommana offered an opinion from Vivek Shandas, professor of urban sustainability at Portland State University. He spoke of the other benefits that trees provide: “On the other side of the equation are the health benefits urban trees offer—or the risks of not having them. On a hot summer afternoon, temperatures in treeless neighborhoods tend to be 11 degrees higher than in the greenest parts of the same city.”

Shandas goes on to note that “Studies suggest that across America’s cities, trees prevent several hundred deaths per year, while also reducing the need for air conditioners.” The study he references, “The Value of US Urban Tree Cover for Reducing Heat-related Health Impacts and Electricity Consumption” (May, 2019) estimates that across the country urban tree cover annually supplies heat reduction services worth $5.3 – 12.1 billion dollars.

Adding trees to the landscape on public and private properties will not only enhance the properties but will also benefit the neighborhood and the community at large. An old proverb states that “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is now.”

Go out and plant a tree!

Dianne S. Fergusson is an Oxford resident and a member of the Lafayette County Master Gardeners and Friends of the Forest.