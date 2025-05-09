Professor reflects on slection of first American Pope Published 8:54 am Friday, May 9, 2025

For the first time in history, the leader of the Roman Catholic Church is from the United States.

On Thursday, Cardinal Robert Prevost, who was born in Chicago, was elected pope by a group of cardinals gathered for a special vote called a conclave. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

Prevost, 69, is now the 266th pope and takes over the role of Bishop of Rome, leading the Catholic Church around the world.

His election is a big moment, especially since no American has ever been chosen for this role before.

Mary F. Thurlkill, professor of religion at the University of Mississippi, said there has been a longstanding hesitancy within the Vatican hierarchy about electing a pope from the United States, given the nation’s role as a global superpower.

“There’s always been concern about electing a U.S. Pope because the United States is such an important geopolitical power,” she said. “The Catholic Church is comprised of people from across the globe– every language, culture, race, and ethnicity; thus, the concern that a US ‘leader’ of the Church could separate what’s best for his ‘country’ from what’s best for the global Church.”

However, Thurlkill believes Pope Leo XIV may bridge that divide.

“I think Cardinal Prevost provides a ‘middle path’ for those concerned for the Church’s unity. Indeed, he’s from the U.S., but he spent much of his ministry in Peru,” she said. “He’s a polyglot, and in his position as the Prefect for the Dicastery of Bishops, regularly considered the Church’s needs from a global perspective.”

Pope Leo XIV follows Pope Francis, who was known for focusing on issues like interfaith dialogue, caring for the environment, and supporting people in need.

Many are now waiting to see if Leo XIV will continue in that direction.

“In terms of the importance of this event,” Thurlkill added, “it’s easy to forget, tucked away in America’s Bible Belt comprised mostly of evangelical Protestants, that the majority of Christians worldwide are Roman Catholic. For those Christians, the pope represents God’s chosen leader, elected by cardinals led by the Holy Spirit, who will minister to their needs and interpret God’s will.”

On the global stage, Pope Francis became a moral figurehead, engaging world leaders and advocating for the marginalized.

“Worldwide, I think, Catholics pray that will continue with Pope Leo,” Thurlkill said.