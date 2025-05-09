FNB Water Valley welcomes new VP Market Manager Published 10:00 am Friday, May 9, 2025

FNB Water Valley announces the appointment of Leshon Polk as vice president, market manager.

Polk, an experienced community banker and leader, assumed duties at FNB Water Valley in early April. He is a long-time resident of Water Valley and is an engaged and committed volunteer in his community.

He is currently the Treasurer for the Water Valley Main Street Association and is an active member of Bayson Chapel M.B. Church, serving as a youth leader, musician and sound engineer.

Polk received his Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi and is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to lead FNB Water Valley,” Polk said. “I look forward to seeing our many neighbors, friends, and customers at the branch as our team strives to provide the best personal service and customer care in Yalobusha County.”

Located in the heart of downtown, FNB Water Valley began operations in 2023 to serve its customers in Yalobusha County. FNB Water Valley is a full-service branch and is known for its focus on friendly and personal service. FNB Water Valley is the bank’s sixth branch in North Mississippi and its first in Yalobusha County.

“We are delighted to welcome Leshon to FNB,” said President and CEO John Barrett. “Leshon brings deep community connections and a passion for local banking to his role as Vice President, Market Manager. He is well-positioned to lead our Water Valley team and will positively impact the communities we serve in Yalobusha County.”