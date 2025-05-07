Wake low blew into Oxford with 50 mph gusts Wednesday Published 2:05 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Many Oxford and Lafayette County residents woke up Wednesday morning to leaves, limbs and in some cases, trees in their yard after an overnight storm blew through the area.

Oxford Utilities and North East Mississippi Electric Power Association both dealt with power outages from trees and limbs falling on poles.

By Wednesday afternoon, all but about 450 NEMEPA and 50 Oxford customers had their power restored.

While there was no severe weather in the forecast, a wake low formed behind an area of light to moderate rain. Wake lows often produce sudden wind gusts. The winds that blew around 1 a.m. were around 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.