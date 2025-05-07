Orchestra participation soars across Oxford schools Published 9:07 am Wednesday, May 7, 2025

In the last three years, Oxford School District’s orchestra program has seen remarkable growth and has become a vibrant part of the district’s fine arts activities.

The orchestra, under the leadership of Ceresa Caudill, brings students together through the power of music.

When Caudill joined the Oxford School District in November 2021, only 65 students participated in the program across the district. Today that number has grown to 146 — a 125% increase in just three years.

Enrollment is expected to climb even higher for next school year, with 185 students projected to participate across Oxford Intermediate, Oxford Middle and Oxford High Schools.

The orchestra’s growth reflects a musical culture where students feel a strong sense of purpose and belonging.

The success is fueled by strong support from school leaders and families, collaborations with other district fine arts programs, and grants from the Oxford School District Foundation and other generous donors.

“I hope that the orchestra provides a bright spot in the students’ day. I hope that the students will form lasting friendships, find a community within the ensemble, and gain a lifelong appreciation for music,” Caudill said.

The orchestra takes the stage throughout the year for school concerts and community events, sharing their passion for music with audiences across the Oxford community.