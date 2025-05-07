OHS Speech & Debate team wins Best in Debate; headed to Nationals
Published 1:29 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025
Oxford High School won Best in Debate at the annual state championship event, presented by the Mississippi High School Activities Association, and held at Millsaps College in Jackson on April 25-26.
OHS and other participating member schools of the MHSAA, fiercely competed in the tournament, which consisted of several debate events, including Public Forum Debate, Policy Debate, and Lincoln-Douglas Debate.
There was also a fourth debate event, the Congressional Debate, which took place on April 4-5, as well as 14 speech-oriented events.
OHS picked up a number of other accolades, including multiple individual sweeps, debate awards – covering topics like policy, and public forum – as well as a heap of honors in the speech category.
The state champs are headed to the National Catholic Forensic League Grand National Tournament in Chicago, IL, on April 25-26 and the 100th Annual National Speech and Debate Association Tournament Des Moines, IA on June 15-20.
Awards included:
Individual Sweeps:
Tommy Nichol, First place
Max Hill, fourth place
Debate
Policy:
Semifinalists – Max Milinovich, Jasper Parsons, Amr Elgohry and Gavin Jackson
Quarterfinalist: Ahmed Belal and Nathaneal Hom
Public Forum:
Finals closeout- Tommy Nichol, Max Hill, Sasha McGinness and Yewon Woo
Semifinalists- Lilly Schornhorst and Hugh Wilson
Quarterfinalists- Sadie Gray and Ghaith Alhusban
Lincoln Douglas:
Semifinalists- Renad Radwan
Quarterfinalist- Hannah Oommen
Congress:
Tommy Nichol, first place
Speech
Humorous Interpretation:
Max Hill, second place
Duo Interpretation:
Ann Hunter Bigham and Alice Dabbs, third place
Duet Interpretation:
Hugh Wilson & Thomas Ray, second place
Extemporaneous Speaking:
Max Hill, fourth place
Impromptu Speaking:
Tommy Nichol, second place
Informative Speaking:
Macon Harrell, fifth place
Original Oratory:
Tommy Nichol, second place
Story Telling:
Yewon Woo, second place
Sienna Reilly, third place
5th- Helen Smith, fifth place
Expository Speaking:
Eden Bass, second place
Helen Smith, fourth place