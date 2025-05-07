Lafayette County property transfers Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Property transfers between April 28 – May 2, 2025, as recorded with the Lafayette County Chancery

Clerk:

South Grove, LLC to Clark & Addison, LLC, Unit 1058, South Grove Condominiums.

Northwood, LLC to 450 Olive, LLC, Unit 450, Rowandale Condominiums.

Mothershed, LLC to Ridley Bend, LLC, Unit 117, Oxford Station Expanded Condominiums.

Lori Beth and Marlin Hopper to Dennis Tosh, III, Unit 111, Miller’s Landing.

C&W Property Co., LLC to Salvatore Faso and Salvatore Faso, Jr., Unit 77, The Reserve Condominiums.

Alma Jean Hilliard to Larry Hilliard, Northwest and Southwest Quarters of Section 1, Township 9, Range

3.

Oxford Commons IV, LLC to Da Xu, Lot 427, The Heights Subdivision.

Frances Beard to F&J Rentals, LLC, Two parcels of land in Section 25, Township 8 South, Range 4

West.

Joe Coley, Jr. to Michael and Patricia Stewart, 0.25 acres in Section 13, and 85 acres, more or less, in

Section 14, both in Township 7 South, Range 3 West.

The Crossing at Oxford Commons, LLC to The Tom and Andrea Gladney Living Trust, Unit 190, The

Crossing at Oxford Commons Cottage Condominiums 4.

Andrew Simmond and Kaitlyn Armstrong to Hitmen Sports Academy & Party Loft, LLC, Unit 618,

Rowandale Condominiums.

Dewey Perkins, et al. to Randy and Rebekah Kesler, A parcel of land in Section 4, Township 7 South,

Range 3 West.

Kerri Greene to Chris and Meagan Schreiber, Unit 124, Turnberry Condominiums.

Go MC Properties, LLC to Richard Bell and Michelle Cook, A fraction of Section 34, Township 9 South,

Range 2 West.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Hugh Monteith, IV, Lot 109, The Lamar Subdivision.

Kelly and Melissa Costa to Oxford Get A Way, LLC, Unit 227, Turnberry Condominiums.

Sabrina Duenas to Patrick and Caroline Mahoney, Lot 7, Merion Subdivision.

Vicki Whitten to Bay Ridge Rentals, LLC, Lot 9, McRae Estates.

VLV Properties, LLC and Bonnie Meadows to Carla and Jason Scallorn, A fractional part of Section 8,

Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Terry and Todd Threadgill to Gray Threadgill, A fractional part of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 2

West.

South Grove, LLC to William and Beth Amos, Unit 44, South Grove Condominiums.

Pamela Hudgins and William Atkins to Bobbye Cromeens, Lot 250, The Heights Subdivision.

Brent Ragon to Joshua Russell and Tiffany Shankle, A fractional part of Section 21, Township 9 South,

Range 1 West.

Josh Russell and Tiffany Shankle to Brent Ragon, A fractional part of Section 21, Township 9 South,

Range 1 West.

James Mize to Beaconvieu, LLC, 0.59 acres of land located in Section 21, Township 8 South, Range 3

West.

Herbert McCoy to William McCoy, A fractional part of Section 20, Township 10 South, Range 4 West.

Dunn Fornea, LLC to Teresa Hewlett, Unit 2101, Fairmont Condominiums.

Main Street Taylor, LLC to Rudolph and Deborah Porchivina, Lot 100, Plein Air.

Elmer Fox to Desmond and Leila Brown, A fractional part of Section 27, Township 8 South, Range 5

West.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Isaac Humphrey and Savannah Sirico, Unit 214, Old Oaks of Oxford.

Merion Development, LLC to Chad and Paula Morris, Lot 16, Merion Subdivision.

South Grove, LLC to Jason and Alissa Fitzgerald, Unit 1093, South Grove Condominiums.

Pushmore Holdings I, LLC to Stephen and Jan Woodgate, A fractional part of Sections 35 and 36, all in

Township 9 South, Range 1 West.

Monica Shull to Frank Hadden, Unit 213, Turnberry Condominiums.

White Oak Ridge, LLC to Michael and Lacey Temple, A fractional part of Section 11, Township 8 South,

Range 1 West.

Bowman and Sylvia Tighe to Sonya Coley, Unit 9, Waterstone Condominiums.

Wenlevie, LLC to Nicholas and Kara Pappanduros, Lot 109, Shiloh Place Subdivision.

William and Patricia Harris to Xi Wang, Lot 37, Twin Gates Subdivision.