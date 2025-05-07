Cofield’s Corner

Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

By John Cofield

High School and Ole Miss football brought their thrills. Snow days delighted us. The last day of school brought a freedom like no other. 

And for a good many generations, a thrill ran through school when the news hit that “The Carnival” was setting up in town. 

It was a special Friday night – walking one of the shopping center parking lots with all the lights and music and great carnival food. 

Email newsletter signup

With our buddies, we had the run of the place. 

As in this circa 1950 photograph, Americana was on display. 

The big sister leading, the Ferris Wheel, the dog, all make for memories of a time gone by that the kids of today, unfortunately, will never know.

More History

Ghost town residents provide lessons for today by working with scientists in 1800s to combat yellow fever

Cofield’s Corner

Oxford writer teams up with former officer to tell a story of injustice

Plans to renovate historic Theora Hamblett House approved

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Friends2Follow

  • Polls

    How did you celebrate Thanksgiving?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...