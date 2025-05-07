Cofield’s Corner Published 1:17 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

High School and Ole Miss football brought their thrills. Snow days delighted us. The last day of school brought a freedom like no other.

And for a good many generations, a thrill ran through school when the news hit that “The Carnival” was setting up in town.

It was a special Friday night – walking one of the shopping center parking lots with all the lights and music and great carnival food.

With our buddies, we had the run of the place.

As in this circa 1950 photograph, Americana was on display.

The big sister leading, the Ferris Wheel, the dog, all make for memories of a time gone by that the kids of today, unfortunately, will never know.