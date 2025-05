UPDATE: She has been located Published 5:18 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking citizens to be on the lookout for a missing woman.

Ashley Thomas was last seen wearing a blue jacket and blue jeans in the Lafayette Springs area.

No other information has been made available at this time. This is a developing story.

If anyone has seen her or has information about her whereabouts, call the sheriff’s department at 662-234-6421.