Lafayette High School announces Valedictorian, Salutatorian Published 1:49 pm Tuesday, May 6, 2025

Lafayette High School announced the Class of 2025 Valedictorian and Salutatorian this week.

Graduation will be held on Friday, May 16, at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion on the University of Mississippi campus.

Valedictorian: Daisy Noble

Daisy Noble is the daughter of Chris and Lauren Noble. Daisy plans to attend Columbia University to double major in creative writing and political science. Daisy Noble is a runner on the LHS distance track team, the student leader of the LHS Gay-Straight Alliance, and the chief editor of the LHS art and literary journal. Outside of LHS, Noble is a student at the Oxford Academy of Dance Arts.

Salutatorian: Anna Cooper

Anna Cooper is the daughter of Jake and Misty Parmer and Robert Cooper. Anna will attend the University of Mississippi and major in marketing with an emphasis in global supply chain management and minor in business administration. Her career plan is to partner with non-profit mission-based organizations to move supplies in rural communities while also marketing for the non-profit. As a Commodore, Anna participated in BETA, Student Council, NHS, and Mu Alpha Theta. She is the vice president of the Class of 2025 and NHS. Anna is a member of the North Oxford Youth Group and Pinelake College, and she participated as an emerging leader through Trent Lott Leadership Institute and the Junior Leadership Program with the Oxford-Lafayette Chamber of Commerce.

Salutatorian: James Garvin

James is the son of James and Peppar Garvin. James plans to attend the University of Alabama at Huntsville and will major in cybersecurity and minor in business administration in hopes of beginning a career with Lockheed Martin. While at Lafayette, James was a part of the football and archery teams. He was also a member of the NHS, Mu Alpha Theta, and FCA. Outside of school, James participated in Operation Fit Nation.