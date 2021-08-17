FBC readying for annual Explorer’s Bible Study

First Baptist Church welcomes everyone to join its annual Explorer’s Bible Study with classes beginning Aug. 18. This year’s theme is “God’s Perfect Plan: Exploring Bible Study Prophecy from Genesis to Revelation” and the study offers men, women and co-ed classes to attendees.

Beth Fitts has been teaching Explorer’s Bible Study for 35 years and is grateful that First Baptist is still opening their doors despite the COVID-19 case numbers.

“COVID has thrown a little wrench in it and it’s fun because every year God has protected us and provided everything we needed,” said Fitts. “We started off with one little group of 30 people. (It was) just 30 people meeting in a circle, but God has offered all of these groups and given us more people in the midst of a pandemic.”

Classes are scheduled in the morning, noon or night and individuals can register for in-person groups or Zoom groups.

Additional bible study classes are held for women on Monday and Tuesday and personal study options are provided for all.

“We’ve had close to 300 people sign up already,” said Fitts. “It’s kind of like an Oxford thing.”

Explorer students are given a workbook to answer questions that relate to a chosen scripture. Students answer ten minutes worth of questions and then break into groups to discuss the work. After, there will be a lecture with the instructor to go over the scripture and questions with the entire group.

“You get to meet people from all over Oxford because there are all kinds of churches involved: old women, young women, men, professionals,” Fitts said. “It’s kind of a rainbow of Oxford. It’s so many kinds of people, the one commonality is that they love studying God’s word.”

Fitts states that the church and God has been a glue for the community.

“The Bible gives you the grounding you need when the world is falling apart,” she said.

The Explorer’s Bible Study is a team effort, according to Fitts. From the men’s instructor Joe Meurrier to administrators to group leaders, everyone plays a part and makes the program enjoyable for not only the students but the staff.

“It’s fun to come together to learn God’s word, laugh and talk,” said Fitts.

For more information on First Baptist Church’s Explorer’s Bible Study and how to register, visit www.gotofirst.org/ebs