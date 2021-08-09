August 9, 2021

  • 91°
Terry Flowers, 22, of Oxford

Oxford man charged with possession of a firearm by a felon

By Maya Martin

Published 1:19 pm Monday, August 9, 2021

On August 25, officers with the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle on US 287 East for a traffic violation and identified the passenger as Terry Flowers, 22, of Oxford.

Flowers was arrested for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Flowers was given a $10,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and a hold was placed on him by the Mississippi Department of Corrections due to Flowers being on parole.

Print Article

  • Sports

  • Friends2Follow

  • Crime

  • Business

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Lifestyle

  • Education