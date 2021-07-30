Oxford man arrested for possession of a weapon by a felon
On July 28, officers for the Oxford Police Department responded to a call describing a domestic violence situation involving a weapon from the 300 block of Country View. OPD advised the authorities that a female called and stated she was being threatened by a male with a weapon.
Upon arriving on the scene, officers arrested Lee Raymond Robinson, 28, of Oxford and took him into custody. Robinson was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Smith a $10,000 bond.
You Might Like
Mississippi’s sales tax holiday will arrive this weekend
Mississippi’s sales tax holiday is coming just ahead of the school year to save many people money. From Friday, July... read more