July 21, 2021

  • 82°

Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses

By Jake Thompson

Published 2:03 pm Wednesday, July 21, 2021

On July 7, Child Protective Services reported to Oxford Police Department Investigators that CPS received a report of Clarence Wayne Shinault, 32 of Oxford, allegedly touching a child for lustful purposes.

After an investigation, OPD obtained a felony warrant for Shinault for Molesting-Touching Child for Lustful Purposes.

On July 19, Shinault was arrested and issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Court judge.

