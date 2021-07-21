Oxford man arrested for allegedly touching a child for lustful purproses
On July 7, Child Protective Services reported to Oxford Police Department Investigators that CPS received a report of Clarence Wayne Shinault, 32 of Oxford, allegedly touching a child for lustful purposes.
After an investigation, OPD obtained a felony warrant for Shinault for Molesting-Touching Child for Lustful Purposes.
On July 19, Shinault was arrested and issued a $2,500 bond by a Lafayette County Court judge.
