Lafayette County Crime Stoppers offering reward for information about auto burglaries

The Lafayette County Crime Stoppers is seeking help regarding a string of recent auto burglaries.

A $500 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for committing several auto burglaries in the Cumberland Place subdivision.

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, the crimes occurred between midnight and 3 a.m. on July 13. The sheriff’s department provided a photo taken from surveillance video of a potential suspect, who is a male wearing a hat, shirt, shorts and dark shoes who was walking around the area in question at 12:32 a.m. on July 13.

Any information can be reported to the sheriff’s department at 662-234-6421 or Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.