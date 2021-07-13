Mr. Robert Thomas Phillips. 77, died Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital North MS in Oxford. The funeral service will be Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 4:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Waller Funeral Home with Rev. James Lee Spencer officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, July 10, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in West Hall at Waller Funeral Home and again on Sunday prior to the service beginning at 3:00 P.M. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Phillips was born on January 28, 1944, in Potts Camp, MS to the late Shirley and Rex Phillips. He was a graduate of Northwest Mississippi Jr. College where he played basketball on scholarship. His love of sports remained with him throughout his life. He was a dedicated Ole Miss fan and loved watching and attending Rebel games. He honorably served six years in the Mississippi National Guard and was a faithful member of Bay Springs Baptist Church, The O.D. Smith Masonic Lodge and was a Wahabi Shriner. Mr. Phillips was the longtime owner of Reliable Glass and Paint in Oxford. He adored his wife and son but was most proud of his role as grandfather to his only grandson, John Robert Phillips whom he affectionately referred to as his hero.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife, Judy Phillips of Oxford a son, Chris Phillips and his wife, Rachel of Oxford; two sisters, Patricia Wren of Bartlett, TN and Carolyn Conklin of Bartlett, TN and one grandson, John Robert Phillips of Oxford.

Expressions of sympathy or memorial contributions in Mr. Phillips’ memory may be made to Shriners Hospital For Children, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Attn: Office of Development, 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607.

