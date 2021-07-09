Gentry tapped for state board of nursing

This is a submitted article.

Gov. Tate Reeves has appointed Northwest Mississippi Community College Director of Nursing Instruction Lacey Gentry to serve the state as a member of the Mississippi Board of Nursing (MBN).

Gentry is one of only two nursing faculty representatives selected from across the state to serve on the board.

“I am honored to serve my esteemed profession as well as our wonderful state with this appointment,” Gentry said. “One of my greatest passions is increasing student and faculty retention in our state’s nursing educational programs.”

“This will ensure that Mississippi continues to develop exceedingly competent nurses who compassionately minister to the needs of their patients for generations to come. I look so forward to maintaining quality healthcare for the public and assisting my colleagues in this capacity for the next several years.”

The Mississippi Board of Nursing is a consumer protection agency with authority to regulate the practice of nursing through licensure as provided for by the Mississippi State Code. The 11 MBN board members represent all practicing and nonpracticing nurses within the state.

A member of the college’s Nursing faculty for the past 20 years, Gentry served as a course coordinator for several years before being promoted to director of Nursing Instruction in August of 2020.

In her current position, she supervises curriculum development, review and revision, oversees admissions and the selection process to ensure fairness and transparency, supervises strategies for testing and student success, and coordinates recruiting efforts for the Nursing department.

Gentry earned both her Bachelor of Science in Nursing and her Master of Science in Nursing degrees from the Mississippi University for Women.