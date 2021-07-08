City seeks applicants to fill commission vacancies

Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced vacancies in the Planning Commission, Courthouse Square Preservation Commission and Historic Preservation Commission on Tuesday’s Board of Alderman meeting.

A number of commission members are prepared to step down once their terms expire.

Tannehill said anyone interested in taking up a role on one of these commissions can email City Hall at robyn@oxfordms.net or kara@oxfordms.net. The board will begin interviewing applicants some time in the upcoming weeks.

“We have received a lot of applications, and we are so excited that people are willing to serve in these ways,” Tannehill said.

The Courthouse Square Historic Preservation oversees the Courthouse Square District and the Historic Preservation Commission oversees the South Lamar District, the Depot District, the Jefferson Madison District and the North Lamar District.

The City of Oxford Planning Commission consider ordinances, codes and districts and base decisions on that information.