Oxford man arrested on molestation charge
An Oxford man is facing a molestation felony charge following an incident with a minor.
On June 21, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jessie Jones, 46, for Molesting (Touching of a Child or Mentally Defective or Physically Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes). According to the sheriff’s department, Jones was allegedly involved in an incident where a 13-year old girl was molested.
Jones was charged and issued a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
You Might Like
State Board of Education seeks public input on in-person learning policies
Parents have an opportunity to speak out about the return to in-person learning for the upcoming school year. While Oxford... read more