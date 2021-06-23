June 23, 2021

Oxford man arrested on molestation charge

By Jake Thompson

Published 9:14 am Wednesday, June 23, 2021

An Oxford man is facing a molestation felony charge following an incident with a minor.

On June 21, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jessie Jones, 46, for Molesting (Touching of a Child or Mentally Defective or Physically Helpless Person for Lustful Purposes). According to the sheriff’s department, Jones was allegedly involved in an incident where a 13-year old girl was molested.

Jones was charged and issued a bond of $10,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.

