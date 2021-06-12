JA invites kids to a Square Safari

By Hayden Wiggs

The Junior Auxiliary of Oxford is hosting its second annual Safari Around the Oxford Square this summer from Friday, June 4, to Sunday, June 20.

Children and families are encouraged to take a trip to the Square and embark on a hunt for safari animals hidden in store windows. Once they find them, children can scan the adjacent fact sheet to learn more about the animal.

According to Project Chair Lauren Jones, these sheets are a great way for kids to learn lesser-known animal facts in a fun, easy way.

“Square Safari started because, during the pandemic, we had to improvise and figure out a way to safely do our projects,” said Jones. “We started brainstorming some pandemic projects to get kids out of the house. Because Square Safari was such a hit last year, JA adopted it as an official project.”

Staying true to the motto “Care Today, Character Tomorrow,” Junior Auxiliary of Oxford actively provides aid for community members through projects such as Adopt-A-Family, Camp Bats & Balls, Camp Sunshine, and Stuff the Bus.

“Our projects are not just to help children and those in need,” said Jones. “We are looking for any way to ignite children with fun events. Let’s get them out; get them fresh air; and bring the community together while we do it.”

Square Safari is just one of these projects, centered around encouraging learning and exploration during the summer months. To achieve this goal, JA has partnered with several local businesses to place safari animals in their shop windows; these animals are donated by Junior Auxiliary chapter members.

“We’ve had additional businesses participate this year,” said Jones. “The more businesses, the merrier. We’re so excited!”

The Junior Auxiliary Square Safari is running now through June 20.