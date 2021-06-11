Lafayette County man arrested and charged with murder
A Lafayette County man is charged with allegedly murdering his wife, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
On June 11 at approximately 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to 204 Spring Lake Cove for a welfare concern.
Upon arrival and and at the completion of an investigation, deputies arrested David Lee Swims, Jr., 41, for murder. The victim was identifed as Swims wife, Anteeatta Archie Swims, 36.
Swims is currently being held at the Lafayette County Detention Center and was issued a bond of $100,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
This is still an ongoing investigation and the sheriff’s department asks for anyone with any information pertaining to the incident to call 662-234-6421
Lafayette County Literacy Council receives Dollar General grant
The Dollar General Literacy Foundation recently awarded Lafayette County Literacy Council a $9,000 grant to support adult literacy. This local... read more