It is no secret that Oxford is on the map for the richness of its food scene that includes award winning restaurants, celebrated chefs and a diversity of food than spans the globe and back.

The idea for The Oxford Food Trail started as a way to help restaurants after the year they had dealing with the pandemic. The Oxford Food Trail is a celebration of the food that is at our doorstep and a banner to welcome visitors and residents to explore the food that is distinctly Oxford. We need to get the word out that Oxford restaurants are open!

Stops on The Oxford Food Trail include classic southern dishes, farm to table cuisine, some of the south’s best barbecue, gourmet delights, vibrant venues for dining and creative cocktails that befit a town whose cheer is Hotty Toddy. It’s one of the most vibrant food cities in the Southeast, and we want the word to spread wider as people begin to travel and explore.

For residents, many of the spots on the trail are much loved and often visited. Other restaurants are new or places you have missed in the past. Like any trail, it is about the journey as you work your way through the full array of food offerings and develop your palate and appreciation for what we have in our backyard. See you on the Trail!

Find the complete list here. https://www.oxfordeagle.com/oxford-food-trail/