Portion of south Oxford under precautionary boil water notice

Several south Oxford neighborhoods are under a precautionary boil water notice through at least Thursday.

On Tuesday, a 12-inch water main broke along County Road 401 just off of Highway 7 at the intersection of Fudgetown Road and CR 401. To repair the break, an Oxford Utilities crew had to create a water outage for a few hours.

Due to the water outage, the City of Oxford issued a precautionary boil water notice went into effect for customers who lost water service south of Highway 7, South Lamar Boulevard and CR 401. Subdivisions in that area affected by the boil water notice include, but not limited to: South Pointe, Twingates, Yocona Ridge, Franklin Farms and Cross Creek.

The City collected water samples to be tested by the Mississippi Department of Health and results should be available by Thursday. Pending those results, the boil water notice is expected to be lifted on Thursday.

Below is a map of the affected area:

See the map for the affected outage and precautionary boil water notice. Also, please help us notify friends and neighbors in the area. pic.twitter.com/Bdr6PyQ3qd — Oxford Utilities (@OxfordUtilities) May 26, 2021

During a boil water notice do not do the following:

Do not drink tap water while water system is under a boil-water alert advisory.

Do not drink from water fountains in parks, public or private buildings that receive water from the affected system.

Do not use ice unless it has been made with boiled water; freezing will not necessarily kill harmful bacteria.

Do not use tap water to make fountain soft drinks or coffee.

Those affected by the boil-water notice can do the following:

Wash your dishes in boiled water, or use paper plates for the next few days.

Wash your fruits and vegetables with boiled or bottled water since they may have been exposed to affected water from grocery store sprayers.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Cook with tap water if the food will be boiled for at least one minute.

Use boiled water to make drinks, juices or infant formula.

Visit the City of Oxford’s website for updates regarding the boil water notice.