Saltillo man arrested on cyberstalking charge
A Salitllo man is facing a felony charge of stalking after allegedly threatening his ex-girlfriend, according to the Oxford Police Department.
On May 19, OPD took a report about an individual’s ex-boyfriend threatening and harassing her over texts, social media posts and phone calls. Later that same day, OPD arrested Blake Parkinson, 27, on a charge of cyberstalking.
A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Parkinson a $10,000 bond.
You Might Like
Oxford man arrested on Grand Larceny charge
An Oxford man is facing a felony charge after allegedly stealing a tractor. On May 17, the Oxford Police Department... read more