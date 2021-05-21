Lafayette and Oxford tennis land several on MAC all-star rosters

The Lafayette and Oxford tennis teams will be well represented in next month’s Mississippi Association of Coaches all-star tennis matches.

A combined 11 players between the Chargers and the Commodores were named to Class 6A and 5A rosters, respectively. Only individual state champions and runner-ups were eligible to be selected.

The 2021 Class 5A state champion Commodores had five players named. Girls doubles champions Jenna Lampton and Lucy Wilson along with Boys singles runner-up Nate Leary and mixed doubles runner-ups Hayden Williams and Presleigh Loper were selected for the 5A all-star match.

For the Chargers, 6A boys doubles champions Downing Keostler and Sharp Grantham along with boys doubles runner-ups Brown Turner and Carter Young were selected along with girls doubles runner-ups Mary Shipman and Bel Montieth.

The MAC all-star matches will take place at Parham Bridges Tennis Center in Jackson on June 10 at 1 p.m.