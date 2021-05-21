Etta man arrested for 4th DUI
On May 20, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hubbard Vision, 71 of Etta, for Driving under the Influence 4th.
Vinson was operating a motor vehicle in the area of Highway 30 while intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s department. Vinson has been convicted of three previous DUI arrests.
Vinson was issued a $20,000 bond.
