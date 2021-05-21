May 21, 2021

Etta man arrested for 4th DUI

By Jake Thompson

Published 4:29 pm Friday, May 21, 2021

On May 20, investigators with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested Hubbard Vision, 71 of Etta, for Driving under the Influence 4th.

Vinson was operating a motor vehicle in the area of Highway 30 while intoxicated, according to the sheriff’s department. Vinson has been convicted of three previous DUI arrests.

Vinson was issued a $20,000 bond.

