May 20, 2021

Crime Reports, May 20

By Staff Report

Published 1:05 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021

Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department released its Crime Report for Thursday, May 20, 2021:

  • 4 agency assists
  • 2 alarms
  • 1 animal complaint
  • 2 court details
  • 2 civil matters
  • 1 death
  • 1 follow-up
  • 1 harassment
  • 1 information
  • 1 scam
  • 10 service calls
  • 1 stranded motorist
  • 1 suspicious person
  • 1 transport
  • 4 welfare concerns
  • 2 papers served
  • 0 arrest

Oxford Police Department reports for May 20 are as follows:

  • 4 tickets
  • 2 accidents
  • Arrests:
  • 1 disorderly conduction failure to comply
  • 2 domestic violence simple assault
  • 1 DUI 1st, careless driving, possession of paraphernalia
  • 2 public drunk
  • Reports:
  • 2 alarm
  • 2 ambulance assist
  • 1 animal complaint
  • 1 auto burglary
  • 1 credit card fraud
  • 3 suspicious activity
  • 2 suspicious persons
  • 1 welfare concern
